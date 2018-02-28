Acoustic Furniture Won’t Save You from Open Offices

To be fair, not all of these products are stupid. Many improve greatly on the aesthetic problems inherent to applied acoustical treatment (remember those drab, white drop ceilings with the embedded fluorescent lights?) But many of them are facile, or even lack any evidence to back up their acoustical claims.

These products fall into two common categories: 1) furnishings that just tack the word “acoustic” on as a selling point, like Starbucks tacks on the word artisanal; and 2) products that reinvent the wheel and claim that they’re innovating simply because their use is directed at open offices: “Acoustic (nouns) for your open office.”

Contrary to popular belief, acoustics is a lot more than wall panels and drop ceilings. Yet the idea of applied acoustic products prevails for one simple reason: People can see things like fiberglass panels and say, “That’s doing acoustics.” We can’t see sound, which makes explaining how it might be dampened that much more difficult. Acoustic products fix the problem perceived by one of the senses (hearing) with solutions driven by another (sight): a testimony to both our love for quick fixes and a culture dominated by the visual. How many interior designers actually listen to their acoustic panels?

So instead, we have become reliant on objects that look like they solve problems rather than scientifically tested acoustical solutions, which are often structural (replacing floors or redoing wall insulation) rather than applied. This reliance is often exploited by designers who borrow the visual signifiers of products designed for sound and use them to sell products whose acoustical effectiveness is negligible at best.

Thus, we end up with things like “Acoustic" Lights: